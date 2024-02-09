Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 139 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $175.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

