Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 205 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

