Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 256 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.