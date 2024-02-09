Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 263 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

