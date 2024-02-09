Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,160 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

