Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 805 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,058,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $268,803,000 after purchasing an additional 361,410 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.8 %

EBAY stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.