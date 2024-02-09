Sherritt International (TSE:S) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.05, reports. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of C$34.80 million during the quarter.

Sherritt International Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE S opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

