Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.04.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

