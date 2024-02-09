Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCT. HSBC raised Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.31) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Softcat alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Softcat

Softcat Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,477 ($18.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,637.50, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.28. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.16), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($382,530.99). Insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $43,686 over the last 90 days. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.