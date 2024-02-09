Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:PRV opened at GBX 650 ($8.15) on Monday. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 522 ($6.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 692 ($8.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £301.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,857.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 630.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 603.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,714.29%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £1,722,500 ($2,159,333.08). Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

