Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. 79,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,862. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.31 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.8823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

