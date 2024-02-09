SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SGMA opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $75,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

