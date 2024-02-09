Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.29.

Shares of SLAB opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

