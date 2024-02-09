Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.19. 165,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 169,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.38. The company has a market cap of C$562.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of C$72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2548866 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

