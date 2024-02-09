Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.37

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.37 and last traded at $145.31, with a volume of 247544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.