Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 4,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDX. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $1,668,000.

About Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

