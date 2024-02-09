SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $297.05 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $297.05 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,821,736.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29088679 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $23,491,586.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

