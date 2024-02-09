Skyline Champion’s (SKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

NYSE SKY opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.