Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

SDHC opened at $27.90 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

