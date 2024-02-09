Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SDHC opened at $27.90 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

