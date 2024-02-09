Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $266.03 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

