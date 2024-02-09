Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

NYSE:SQM opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $97.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 166,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

