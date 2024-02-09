SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.03. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 8,435,078 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 13.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $412,708. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

