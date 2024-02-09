Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $80.99 on Monday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

