Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $462.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

