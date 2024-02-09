Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 101,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,821 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 852,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

