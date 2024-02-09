Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 15,178 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE JPM opened at $174.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Invest in Social Media
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.