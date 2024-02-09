S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,230,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,499 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $815,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.16. The company had a trading volume of 830,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.62. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

