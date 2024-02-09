SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.31

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.31 and last traded at $176.03, with a volume of 4781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.77.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $674.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.54 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

