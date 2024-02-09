SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $509.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.15 and its 200-day moving average is $476.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

