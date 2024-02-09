Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,049 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,415,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,781,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after buying an additional 814,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $58.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

