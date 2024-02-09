Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Splunk by 11.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

