Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $38.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,127. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.02.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.