Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,691 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $30,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 163,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,435. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,836 shares of company stock worth $7,950,127. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

