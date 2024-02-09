Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

SLI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 408,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.96. Standard Lithium has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.85.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.