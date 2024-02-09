Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.26 ($0.09), with a volume of 776962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.78 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.92.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

