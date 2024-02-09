State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $48,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

Workday stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $299.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.80 and a 200 day moving average of $246.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

