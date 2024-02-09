State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.99 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of IQVIA worth $36,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,192.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116,866 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $217.00 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.