State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.40 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $38,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

