State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $41.17 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $41,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.30 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

