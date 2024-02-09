State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $42.52 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $42,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.41.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

