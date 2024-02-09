State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $45,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $230,278,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $80.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.