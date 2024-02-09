State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,146 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,146 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $39,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

