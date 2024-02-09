State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,531 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $40,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $65,712,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $67.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

