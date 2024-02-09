State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,546 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cintas worth $44,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $617.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $587.37 and a 200 day moving average of $536.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $626.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.