State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,210 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $37,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $323.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.60 and a 52-week high of $323.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

