State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,838 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $43,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in General Mills by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

