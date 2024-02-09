State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $42,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

