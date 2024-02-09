State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sempra worth $24,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 99.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Sempra by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sempra by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 83,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

