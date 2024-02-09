State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

